Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise [Image 5 of 18]

    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, 125th Special Tactics Squadron, Portland, Oregon, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and the 129th Rescue Wing, Mountain View, California, conduct a forward area refueling point exercise between an HC-130J and two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, from the Idaho Air National Guard, in Pendleton, Oregon, February 4, 2021. A FARP is used to refuel aircraft in austere locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6511898
    VIRIN: 210204-Z-IM874-0128
    Resolution: 5339x3814
    Size: 13.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise
    Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Night
    FARP
    POL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT