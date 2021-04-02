Idaho A-10s Particpate in FARP Exercise

Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, 125th Special Tactics Squadron, Portland, Oregon, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and the 129th Rescue Wing, Mountain View, California, conduct a forward area refueling point exercise between an HC-130J and two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, from the Idaho Air National Guard, in Pendleton, Oregon, February 4, 2021. A FARP is used to refuel aircraft in austere locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

