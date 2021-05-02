Oklahoma Governor visits Okies

The Honorable J. Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma, the Honorable Brian Bingman, Oklahoma Secretary of State and the Honorable Brenda Stanley, Oklahoma State Senator, visited the 507th Air Refueling Wing Feb. 5, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During their visit they learned about the Okies mission and the importance of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

