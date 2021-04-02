Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USO’s 80th Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    USO’s 80th Birthday

    ITALY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Volunteers from USO Vicenza were able to serve soldiers and families meals that helped support celebrating USO’s 80th birthday on February 4th. Members of the community where also able to learn great fun facts during this event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6511727
    VIRIN: 210204-A-DR527-105
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO’s 80th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO’s 80th Birthday
    USO’s 80th Birthday
    USO’s 80th Birthday
    USO’s 80th Birthday
    USO’s 80th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USO
    #Volunteers
    #Celebrating
    #SupportingSoldiers
    #BringingHomeToFamilies
    #USO’s80thBirthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT