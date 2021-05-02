Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Governor visits Okies [Image 16 of 19]

    Oklahoma Governor visits Okies

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable J. Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma, the Honorable Brian Bingman, Oklahoma Secretary of State and the Honorable Brenda Stanley, Oklahoma State Senator, visited the 507th Air Refueling Wing Feb. 5, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During their visit they learned about the Okies mission and the importance of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6511726
    VIRIN: 210205-F-AO039-1024
    Resolution: 5189x3860
    Size: 955.08 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Governor visits Okies [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

