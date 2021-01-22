The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Jan. 22, 2021, during daily operations at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6511484 VIRIN: 210122-A-OK556-7523 Resolution: 2523x3943 Size: 2.19 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.