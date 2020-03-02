Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Selfridge Aircrew save life, nominated for Mackay Trophy

    Selfridge Aircrew save life, nominated for Mackay Trophy

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- (From left to right) Capt. Alexander Begue, Capt. Jennifer Logsdon, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots and Staff Sgt. Jordan Kaminski, a boom operator, all of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, here, have been nominated for the 2020 Air Force’s Clarence Mackay Trophy after successfully completing a lifesaving aeromedical evacuation mission between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2, 2020. Along with aircrew members of the Alaska Air National Guard and active duty medical evacuation team members who also supported the mission, the team saved a U.S. Navy diver after the patient suffered a traumatic brain injury.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 20:47
    Photo ID: 6511213
    VIRIN: 200203-Z-EF377-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 842.15 KB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfridge Aircrew save life, nominated for Mackay Trophy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mackay Trophy
    127th Wing
    171st Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT