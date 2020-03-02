Selfridge Aircrew save life, nominated for Mackay Trophy

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- (From left to right) Capt. Alexander Begue, Capt. Jennifer Logsdon, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots and Staff Sgt. Jordan Kaminski, a boom operator, all of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, here, have been nominated for the 2020 Air Force’s Clarence Mackay Trophy after successfully completing a lifesaving aeromedical evacuation mission between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2, 2020. Along with aircrew members of the Alaska Air National Guard and active duty medical evacuation team members who also supported the mission, the team saved a U.S. Navy diver after the patient suffered a traumatic brain injury.

