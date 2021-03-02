Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Army Maj. Gen. M. Todd Hunt, adjutant general, during a visit to the North Carolina National Guard's 1-130th Attack Recon Battalion, Morrisville, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6511154
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-DZ751-1270
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|MORRISVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Hokanson 1-130th Attack Recon Battalion visit [Image 29 of 29], by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
