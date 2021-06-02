Michigan National Guard Chemical Soldier in Washington D.C.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. Brandon LaFrance, chemical specialist with the 460th Chemical Co., Michigan National Guard, leads a security team in Washington, D.C. Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Chemical Response Soldiers Assist Military Police Mission in Washington

    Chemical
    MP
    National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    460th Chem Co.
    Capitol Response

