Michigan National Guard Chemical Soldier in Washington D.C.

Sgt. Brandon LaFrance, chemical specialist with the 460th Chemical Co., Michigan National Guard, leads a security team in Washington, D.C. Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US