    Arrival makes dozen planes for Pease [Image 3 of 3]

    Arrival makes dozen planes for Pease

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A rainbow over Boeing Field, Seattle, Washington, as seen from the flight deck of a KC-46A Pegasus, just prior to its delivery flight to Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 5, 2021.

    The jet, which was the twelfth and final of Pease’s new fleet of aerial refuelers, was piloted by a crew from the base. (Courtesy photo/Col. Nelson Perron)

