Arrival makes dozen planes for Pease

A rainbow over Boeing Field, Seattle, Washington, as seen from the flight deck of a KC-46A Pegasus, just prior to its delivery flight to Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 5, 2021.



The jet, which was the twelfth and final of Pease’s new fleet of aerial refuelers, was piloted by a crew from the base. (Courtesy photo/Col. Nelson Perron)

