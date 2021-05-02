Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC [Image 9 of 11]

    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Rep. Jacob LaTurner from Kansas, 2nd congressional district, visited Kansas National Guard Soldiers in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 14:14
    Photo ID: 6511019
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-SD031-1007
    Resolution: 4845x3230
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas National Guard Teams with US Supreme Court Police
    Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC
    US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington DC
    105th MPAD
    Rep. Jacob LaTurner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT