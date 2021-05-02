Rep. Jacob LaTurner from Kansas, 2nd congressional district, visited Kansas National Guard Soldiers in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6511014 VIRIN: 210205-A-SD031-1002 Resolution: 3768x2512 Size: 5.56 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Rep Jacob LaTurner visits Kansas National Guard in DC [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.