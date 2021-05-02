Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police [Image 2 of 11]

    Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Milnes, public affairs specialist with the 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Kansas National Guard, left, confers with U.S. Supreme Court Police Officer Tyler Sheehy, right, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

