Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police

Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Milnes, public affairs specialist with the 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Kansas National Guard, left, confers with U.S. Supreme Court Police Officer Tyler Sheehy, right, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US