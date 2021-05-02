Kansas National Guard teams with US Supreme Court Police

Capt. James Westhoff, operations officer, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Milnes, public affairs specialist, center, both with the Kansas National Guard, confer with U.S. Supreme Court Police Officer Tyler Sheehy, right, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

