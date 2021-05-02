COVID vaccines administered to MDS, others

Master Sgt. Peadar Clark, 66th Force Support Squadron Honor Guard superintendent, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from Senior Airman Mayson Kile, 66th Medical Squadron Family Health technician, at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 5. Officials from the 66 MDS will continue to vaccinate personnel deemed eligible by the Department of Defense prioritization schema while vaccine supplies last. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)
|02.05.2021
|02.06.2021 09:11
|6510882
|210205-F-GK203-171
|2100x1500
|1.91 MB
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|2
|0
