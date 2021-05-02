Friday practice before the Big Game

A B-52 Bomber with Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., fly over Raymond James Stadium on February 5, 2021. The aircraft were practicing a flyover, which will happen two days later at Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

