    Friday practice before the Big Game

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A B-52 Bomber with Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., fly over Raymond James Stadium on February 5, 2021. The aircraft were practicing a flyover, which will happen two days later at Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

