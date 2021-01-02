Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company raids a beach with ARDB [Image 14 of 14]

    Kilo Company raids a beach with ARDB

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Chase Bennett, a corpsman with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), navigates through water during a beach landing exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 06:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company raids a beach with ARDB [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Ashland
    ARDB
    BLT 3/4

