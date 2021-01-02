Kilo Company raids a beach with ARDB

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Chase Bennett, a corpsman with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), navigates through water during a beach landing exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

