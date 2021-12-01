Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU F-35B Lightning II demonstrates reverse landing aboard USS Makin Island

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210112-M-PQ459-1042 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates a reverse landing on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 06:10
    Photo ID: 6510766
    VIRIN: 210112-M-PQ459-1042
    Resolution: 4956x3304
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU F-35B Lightning II demonstrates reverse landing aboard USS Makin Island, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    VMM-164
    F-35B II
    MKIARG15MEU

