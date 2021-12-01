15th MEU F-35B Lightning II demonstrates reverse landing aboard USS Makin Island

210112-M-PQ459-1042 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates a reverse landing on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

