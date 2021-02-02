Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training

    DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) Sniper Team and French Marines assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (5RIAOM) conduct joint sniper training at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. and French trained their counterparts on their weapons systems and capabilities and provided familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 03:39
    Photo ID: 6510665
    VIRIN: 210203-F-HE813-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., French conduct joint sniper training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training
    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Sniper
    French
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT