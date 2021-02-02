U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) Sniper Team and French Marines assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (5RIAOM) conduct joint sniper training at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. and French trained their counterparts on their weapons systems and capabilities and provided familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 03:39 Photo ID: 6510660 VIRIN: 210202-F-XB934-1050 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.27 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., French conduct joint sniper training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.