    688th Cyberspace Wing engineer inspires diversity in the workplace [Image 3 of 3]

    688th Cyberspace Wing engineer inspires diversity in the workplace

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Crystal Heard, an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator of the 38th Engineering Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, 688th Cyberspace Wing makes a phone call from her office Feb. 3, 2021, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Okla.

    ”I am persevering in IT because I choose to focus on the positives and continue to challenge myself.”

    As an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator, Heard has a critical role in supporting the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s mission to engineer, build, operate, secure, defend and extend the Air force cyberspace domain in order to enable and assure U.S. Air Force core missions and joint fight.

    As a stand-out leader in the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Heard was nominated to lead the Equality Council that seeks to advance diversity and inclusion in the organization of approximately 3,500 U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians worldwide.

    Heard has become an advocate for STEM activities as well as inclusion and diversity efforts in the Information Technology field.

