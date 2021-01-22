WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mackenzie Crockett recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony held onboard Naval Support Facility U.S. Naval Observatory. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6510358
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-ZZ999-2003
|Resolution:
|3550x5318
|Size:
|19.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
