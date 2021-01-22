WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, addresses Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mackenzie Crockett (front-left), during a reenlistment ceremony held in her honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6510357
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-ZZ999-2006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|23.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
