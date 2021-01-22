Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mackenzie Crockett (left) poses with Chief Warrant Officer Jamal Cooks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington security officer, during a reenlistment ceremony held in Crockett’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 16:53
    Photo ID: 6510355
    VIRIN: 210122-N-ZZ999-2004
    Resolution: 5685x3795
    Size: 22.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony
    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony
    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony
    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony
    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony
    MA3 Mackenzie Crockett reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    U.S. Naval Observatory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT