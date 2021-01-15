Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate [Image 2 of 2]

    SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-04 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6510163
    VIRIN: 210115-F-XO693-1001
    Resolution: 960x514
    Size: 97.98 KB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate [Image 2 of 2], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate
    SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Laughlin
    SUPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT