Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-04 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6510163
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-XO693-1001
|Resolution:
|960x514
|Size:
|97.98 KB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUPT class 21-04 set to graduate [Image 2 of 2], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
