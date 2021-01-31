210131-N-RC007-1003

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Carol Vasquez from Riverside, Calif., conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Jan. 31, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

