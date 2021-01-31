Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210131-N-RC007-1001 [Image 4 of 6]

    210131-N-RC007-1001

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210131-N-RC007-1001
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Stallings from Tishomingo, Okla., participates in a crew served weapons shoot aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Jan. 31, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6510034
    VIRIN: 210131-N-RC007-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: TISHOMINGO, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210131-N-RC007-1001 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210130-N-RC007-1002
    210130-N-RC007-1003
    210130-N-RC007-1004
    210131-N-RC007-1001
    210131-N-RC007-1003
    210131-N-RC007-1004

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USS Freedom
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT