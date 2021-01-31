210131-N-RC007-1001

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Stallings from Tishomingo, Okla., participates in a crew served weapons shoot aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Jan. 31, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6510034 VIRIN: 210131-N-RC007-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: TISHOMINGO, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210131-N-RC007-1001 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.