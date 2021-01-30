Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210130-N-RC007-1004 [Image 3 of 6]

    210130-N-RC007-1004

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210130-N-RC007-1004
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Carrasco from Bronx, N.Y., begins meal preparations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6510025
    VIRIN: 210130-N-RC007-1004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 389.69 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    USS Freedom
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet

