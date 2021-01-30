210130-N-RC007-1004
EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Carrasco from Bronx, N.Y., begins meal preparations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6510025
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-RC007-1004
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|389.69 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
