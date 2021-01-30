210130-N-RC007-1004

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Carrasco from Bronx, N.Y., begins meal preparations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

