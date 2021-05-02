Mr. Joseph W. Murphy, Executive Director for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic (FMFLANT), U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM) awards Mrs. Nichole L. Dewitt, Purchasing Agent, Contracting Office for Headquarters and Service Battalion, FMFLANT, MARFORCOM as the Civilian of the Quarter for her exemplary performance and commitment to her duties throughout the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Date Posted: 02.05.2021
This work, FMFLANT, MARFORCOM Civilian Marine of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5], by Jonathan Donnelly