    FMFLANT, MARFORCOM Civilian Marine of the Quarter

    FMFLANT, MARFORCOM Civilian Marine of the Quarter

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Mrs. Nichole L. Dewitt, Purchasing Agent, Contracting Office for Headquarters and Service Battalion, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command is recognized as the Civilian of the Quarter for her exemplary performance and commitment to her duties throughout the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6509857
    VIRIN: 020521-M-IS182-039
    Resolution: 5133x3479
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FMFLANT, MARFORCOM Civilian Marine of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5], by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    Civilian Awards
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic

