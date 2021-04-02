Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW AFE improves survival kits [Image 3 of 3]

    20th FW AFE improves survival kits

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Devin Schumpert, 20th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects a food container at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. The 20th OSS kept the same amount of food and water in their updated survival kit to ensure 20th Fighter Wing pilots have the energy needed to successfully return to safety in the case of ejection from their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
