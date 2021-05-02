Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton recognizes Black History Month

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    In homage to Black History Month, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Diversity Committee presents the historical legacy of notable pioneers and iconic leaders who have made profound positive contributions for our nation's past...present...and future...(Official Navy graphic by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Letesa Espina, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton)

    This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton recognizes Black History Month, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    black history month
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

