    Winter at Arlington National Cemetery 2021 [Image 35 of 35]

    Winter at Arlington National Cemetery 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Roosevelt Drive between Sections 7A and 7 following a snow storm at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, February 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6509745
    VIRIN: 210201-A-IW468-072
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter at Arlington National Cemetery 2021 [Image 35 of 35], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

