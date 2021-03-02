National Guard Responds in Capitol

From left: U.S Army Sgt. Gio Carter, Sgt. Aaron Hampton, and Pvt. Cody Harrison, all with Forward Support Company 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, provide security with U.S. Capitol Police officer Mitchell Dunay, near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

