    National Guard Responds in Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    From left: U.S Army Sgt. Gio Carter, Sgt. Aaron Hampton, and Pvt. Cody Harrison, all with Forward Support Company 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, provide security with U.S. Capitol Police officer Mitchell Dunay, near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6509636
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-SD031-5001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: FORT CUSTER, MI, US
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Hometown: KALAMAZOO, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response
    Inauguration Support 2021
    FSC 507th

