    Michigan National Guard 1433rd ENG Soldier Maintains Contact with Home and Work [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard 1433rd ENG Soldier Maintains Contact with Home and Work

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Capt. Nicholas Roman, commander of the Michigan Army National Guard’s 1433rd Engineer Company, based in Fort Custer, Michigan, confers with 1st Lt. Darren Tanis, executive officer of the same unit, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: ADA, MI, US
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    National Guard Responds in Capitol
    Michigan National Guard 1433rd ENG Soldier Maintains Contact with Home and Work

    Michigan Citizen Soldier Maintains Connection with Home and Work

    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    1433rd ENG Co
    Capitol Response
    Inauguration Support 2021

