1st Lt. Darren Tanis, executive officer of the Michigan Army National Guard’s 1433rd Engineer Company, based in Fort Custer, Michigan, stands near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6509588
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-SD031-4001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|ADA, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|TAYLOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
