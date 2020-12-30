U.S. Navy Ensign Bryan Remsing, docking officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, recently received the COVID-19 vaccine along with other members of the TRF-KB team, including Capt. Ed Robledo, the commanding officer of TRF-KB, and Command Master Chief Jeffrey Hiscocks, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. (U.S Navy photo by Kimberly K. Menzies, TRIDENT Refit Facility Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2020 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:10 Photo ID: 6509586 VIRIN: 201230-N-QQ532-9148 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 6.99 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.