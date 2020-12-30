U.S. Navy Capt. Alan Feenstra, executive officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, recently received the COVID-19 vaccine along with other members of the TRF-KB team, including Capt. Ed Robledo, the commanding officer of TRF-KB, and Command Master Chief Jeffrey Hiscocks, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. (U.S Navy photo by Kimberly K. Menzies, TRIDENT Refit Facility Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6509585
|VIRIN:
|201230-N-QQ532-9137
|Resolution:
|2712x2032
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
