Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 2]

    TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Kimberly Menzies 

    TRIDENT Refit Facility - Kings Bay

    U.S. Navy Capt. Alan Feenstra, executive officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, recently received the COVID-19 vaccine along with other members of the TRF-KB team, including Capt. Ed Robledo, the commanding officer of TRF-KB, and Command Master Chief Jeffrey Hiscocks, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. (U.S Navy photo by Kimberly K. Menzies, TRIDENT Refit Facility Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6509585
    VIRIN: 201230-N-QQ532-9137
    Resolution: 2712x2032
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    TRF-KB Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kings Bay
    TRIDENT Refit Facility
    TRF-KB
    COVID-19 vaccine
    SinkCOVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT