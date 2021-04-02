U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Scott. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 08:54
|Photo ID:
|6509580
|VIRIN:
|210204-Z-SM234-005
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Lt. Col. Michael Scott, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Guard's training and education center welcomes new cyber commandant
LEAVE A COMMENT