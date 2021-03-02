U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 21st Contracting Squadron Base Support Flight chief (left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Farris, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief (right) pose for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021. Daniel followed in his brother's footsteps by joining the Air Force 15 years after Aaron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6509538
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-XZ889-1035
|Resolution:
|6823x4549
|Size:
|15.41 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Flightline Friday [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force brothers reunited after 15 years
LEAVE A COMMENT