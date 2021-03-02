52nd FW Flightline Friday

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 21st Contracting Squadron Base Support Flight chief (left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Farris, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief (right) pose for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021. Daniel followed in his brother's footsteps by joining the Air Force 15 years after Aaron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

