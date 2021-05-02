Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors congratulate Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Felix Azunie, a pharmacy technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, after his reenlistment ceremony onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 5, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6509484
    VIRIN: 210205-N-XZ205-1017
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021
    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021
    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021
    HM1 Azunie Reenlistment Diego Garcia - Feb. 5, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT