COVID-19 CFAS Vaccinations

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 5, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David J. Adams receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onboard CFAS Feb. 5, 2021. Administration of the vaccine is priority based and will occur in phases starting with healthcare and emergency service personnel (Phase 1a) and ending with healthy members of the base population (Phase 3). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

