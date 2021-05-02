SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 5, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David J. Adams receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onboard CFAS Feb. 5, 2021. Administration of the vaccine is priority based and will occur in phases starting with healthcare and emergency service personnel (Phase 1a) and ending with healthy members of the base population (Phase 3). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6509464
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-CA060-0005
|Resolution:
|3882x2588
|Size:
|836.88 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 CFAS Vaccinations, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
