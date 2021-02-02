Ohio Marines

210202-M-IP473-1141 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, gets into position for an integration exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:29
|Photo ID:
|6509319
|VIRIN:
|210202-M-IP473-1141
|Resolution:
|5011x3341
|Size:
|18.58 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
