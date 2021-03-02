Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal of Concept for MOBEX 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    Rehearsal of Concept for MOBEX 21

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Leon Cook 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - The 174th Infantry Brigade hosted Brig. Gen. Barry Edberg, the deputy commanding general of the 99th Reserve Support Command, at a rehearsal of concept drill for Mobilization Exercise 21. MOBEX 21 is scheduled for Feb. 11 - Mar. 16 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept for MOBEX 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    99th RSC
    174th Infantry Brigade
    MOBEX

