The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, gets into position for an integration exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6509265 VIRIN: 210202-M-IP473-1106 Resolution: 3039x4558 Size: 12.45 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.