    III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, gets into position for an integration exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    USS Ohio Conducts Joint Operations with Marine Corps Element Near Okinawa

