    III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine [Image 5 of 6]

    III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    210202-M-IP473-1369 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, rendezvous with a combat rubber raiding craft, attached to U.S. Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expedition Force (MEF), for an integration exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III MEF-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

