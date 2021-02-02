210202-M-IP473-1369 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, rendezvous with a combat rubber raiding craft, attached to U.S. Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expedition Force (MEF), for an integration exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. The exercise was part of ongoing III MEF-U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick response options to regional commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 20:16 Photo ID: 6509264 VIRIN: 210202-M-IP473-1369 Resolution: 5220x3480 Size: 12.92 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF integrates with Naval Submarine [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.