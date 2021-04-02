1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Feb. 4, 2021, at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building. Smith had just been named the Secretary of the Army's career counselor of the year, and had been given the MSM as a result. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jared Simmons)

