1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith is named the Secretary of the Army's career counselor of the year, Feb. 4, 2021, in the 1st Infantry Division's Headquarters building. Smith had previously been unaware of her selection prior to a live announcement over a Microsoft Teams video chat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jared Simmons)

