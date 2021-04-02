Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith watches a Microsoft Teams video chat with the Secretary of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Feb. 4, 2021, in the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building. Smith was listening to the video chat to hear who would be named the Secretary of the Army's career counselor of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jared Simmons)

1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year