    1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year [Image 1 of 5]

    1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Morgan M. Smith watches a Microsoft Teams video chat with the Secretary of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Feb. 4, 2021, in the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building. Smith was listening to the video chat to hear who would be named the Secretary of the Army's career counselor of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jared Simmons)

    This work, 1ID Soldier named SECARMY Career Counselor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS

    1ID Soldier named SECARMY career counselor of year

    Big Red One
    Retention
    First Infantry Division
    Award
    1st Infantry Division
    Sergeant Major Jerome Pionk Excellence in Retention Medal

