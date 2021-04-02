Arlington returns to Naval Station Norfolk

210204-N-PC065-1014 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 4, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prepare to moor the ship during sea and anchor detail, Feb. 4, 2021. Arlington is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

